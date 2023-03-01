J6 Patriots ABANDONED In D.C. GULAGS: McCarthy BLOCKS, Keeps Secret EXCULPATORY EVIDENCE!

Stew Peters Show





Feb 28, 2023





We were promised the tapes and we want the tapes!

J6 prisoner Andrew Taake is here and has been trying to get access to the J6 footage to exonerate himself.

Kevin McCarthy promised to release the J6 footage to the public, not Tucker Carlson.

Buried in the thousands of hours of footage is exculpatory evidence that would set J6ers free!

The footage is too voluminous and complex to only be given to one show.

The truth will remain hidden unless there is a public release.

Support Andrew and free him from political prison at https://www.givesendgo.com/g28yk

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

