The hidden meaning of the prophecy of Zechariah

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What if the apocalyptic visions in the Book of Zechariah were not about a distant, physical future, but a blueprint for the exact era when Jesus Christ walked the earth? • The Lowly King & Stumbling Stone: Zech 9:8-9, 11:12-13 • The Pierced Messiah & Fountain of Grace: Zech 12:10, 13:1 • The Spiritual Battle of Gog and Magog: Zech 12:1-3 • Splitting the Mountain of Israel & Living Waters: Zech 10:1, 14:1-4, 8-9 Discover how the traumatic physical chaos of the first-century Jewish War and the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70 reflected a deeper spiritual reality: the complete arrival of Christ's eternal presence and the New Covenant.