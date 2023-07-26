The FedNow payment system launched four days ago and there are major concerns about how this infrastructure could lead to Central Bank Digital Currencies, and the reset of the USD. Your money is becoming less and less safe by the day. One of our clients received a suspicious letter from their bank telling them there were some "exciting changes" coming. The letter said most of their account information would stay the same but some account features and their online experience would be changing. I asked to see the prospectus and after days of digging, I just confirmed that FedNow was behind these changes, and I'll show you how they're doing it.

I've been saying for years that the shift is going to happen without you knowing about it, and by the time it does, it'll be too late for whatever money you left in the system. This is about how to do your own digging, how to read between the lines, and how to protect your assets from financial manipulation and control.



📖 CHAPTERS:



0:00 Fednow Payment System

2:17 Webster Bank

5:25 What Will Change

10:18 Money Pass & Fiserv

17:47 Gold ETF Flows

20:11 Building Your Foundation

📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO:



https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/shifting-your-bank-accounts-to-fednow-without-your-knowledge-by-lynette-zang/