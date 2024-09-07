Terrible Coming to Churches 07/09/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we look at a new Dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell. It’s a warning of persecution coming to the Church. We also look at Prophecies form Pastor Masih and Pastor Dana Coverstone.
00:00 Churches Shall Burn
05:13 License to Carry
07:03 25 Killed in Mass Shooting
08:34 Coming Persecution
19:07 Overview from Now Till Jesus Returns
22:23 Our Sponsors
23:53 The Rockwell Dream
30:16 Prophecy Club App
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: