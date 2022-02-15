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BASES2017 at The Black Swan Colin Woolford and Jane Shattock on Star Wars and Those "Upstairs"
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50 views • February 15, 2022
Two short presentation by Colin Woolford, on the secrets and signs behind Star wars, and Jane Shattock on her communications with "Upstairs".
Jane Shattock's mother received years of information, from the 'Shining Ones', during the 1980's. Jane herself is in receipt of high wisdom, and gives some of it here.
Colin has insights to Star Wars, and first lectured at AMMACH in 2012, and at Kerry Cassidy's Awake and Aware events.
Jane Shattock's mother received years of information, from the 'Shining Ones', during the 1980's. Jane herself is in receipt of high wisdom, and gives some of it here.
Colin has insights to Star Wars, and first lectured at AMMACH in 2012, and at Kerry Cassidy's Awake and Aware events.
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