DRAWING THE LINE

Published 16 hours ago

Culture emerges when we start to understand ourselves, never before, because thinking defaults to dominance hierarchy negation-of-negation profane orientation dumbing down emerging knowledge in the field of health known as self realization, with destruction of measurement which makes scientific methodology for unity possible for the first time  facilitating faith in resisting fragmentation of balance & symmetry needed for health.


healthsymmetryorientationdr erasmus emoto

