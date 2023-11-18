Create New Account
Some Good Things Happened Today - #NewWorldNextWeek
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw535/

This week on the New World Next Week: Xi meets Biden at the Dynasty house as San Fran gets cleaned out; the EU unveils its new digital ID; and some good things happened this week, too!
