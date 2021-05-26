RAND PAUL - Contradictions with Dr Fauci and NIH - Need to be Investigated.

Dr Fauci and His Hand Picked Staff Cant Investigate Themselves!



Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) went on America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer on Tuesday to discuss the investigation of the origins of the Wuhan virus. Senator Paul wants Dr. Fauci to testify under oath and called for Fauci to be EXCLUDED from the investigation into the origins of the virus.



Bill Hemmer: Take the value of the dollars he mentioned, the $600,000 over 5 years. Is that a lot? Does that matter?



Rand Paul: Well, sure it’s a lot. And there are some reports that it added up to millions over time. But the other thing he said was that there was no gain of function in the application. There are scientists who looked at the application and who absolutely and categorically disagree with him. They say the application did include gain of function. The other evidence that we have is Dr. Shi from the Wuhan lab published a paper that is clearly about gain of function and it that she thanks her group and Dr. Fauci for funding that paper. So there are a lot of contradictions going on. The bottom line, he cannot investigate himself. If he was responsible for giving this money. He has every incentive to cover it up and not reveal the truth about it because if the pandemic did come from the lab, he would have great culpability in this…



This was one week ago… and the LIES CONTINUE:



Rand Paul: “Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?”

Fauci: “Senator Paul you are entirely, entirely, & completely incorrect. The NIH has not ever funded gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” https://t.co/gsJetSK2M4