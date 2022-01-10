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Vac Attack ~Watch Your Back~
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63 views • January 10, 2022
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They Continually Tell Us to Follow The Science...
Then They Ban The Experts from Their Platform.
They are Not Permitted to Discuss The Issues...
And They are Certainly Not Allowed to Warn.
They Continually Tell Us to Follow The Science...
Then They Ban The Experts from Their Platform.
They are Not Permitted to Discuss The Issues...
And They are Certainly Not Allowed to Warn.
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