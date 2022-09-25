Create New Account
A Reminder on Gates $100 Million Eugenics Investment
Gate's ok with 700K suffering from his shots. They risk are known, but need governments to push it regardless of the cost to human life. He needs to guarantee he would be liable for crimes against humanity. They've worked on RNA since 2015. It's all been planned from day one.

