Pa$$IVE &/or Re$idual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Be Able to Eat NON "Gluten-Free" Foods Since They Contain MORE Glyphosate!

Short video going over some SHOCKING revelations from Canadian, Tony Mitra's book, "Poison Foods of North America" about how so-called "gluten-free" foods actually contain WAY MORE glyphosate than non-gluten-free foods.

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup





Learn more @

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy





To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

OR

1. https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls

2. https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL (FFA)

Learn more about FFA's Freedom Farm Academies (FFA2) @

https://foodforestabundance.com/store/p/ffa-supply/?ref=GoGreenInsulation?

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFarmAcademySupplyCenter

Fill-out following to become an Ambassador

https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance

3. Indoor grow towers & optional aquaculture to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,

https://EdenGrowSystems.com

To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to eat ONLY certified organic by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch videos at

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

& https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975