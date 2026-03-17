Pa$$IVE &/or Re$idual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Be Able to Eat NON "Gluten-Free" Foods Since They Contain MORE Glyphosate!

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Short video going over some SHOCKING revelations from Canadian, Tony Mitra's book, "Poison Foods of North America" about how so-called "gluten-free" foods actually contain WAY MORE glyphosate than non-gluten-free foods.
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at
https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
OR
1. https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls
2. https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL (FFA)
Learn more about FFA's Freedom Farm Academies (FFA2) @
https://foodforestabundance.com/store/p/ffa-supply/?ref=GoGreenInsulation?
OR
https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFarmAcademySupplyCenter
Fill-out following to become an Ambassador
https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance
3. Indoor grow towers & optional aquaculture to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,
To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to eat ONLY certified organic by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch videos at
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
& https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
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