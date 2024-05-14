Create New Account
Dr. David Martin exposes how—shortly after its inception—the WHO was declared a "criminal racketeering organisation" under U.S. antitrust laws.
Puretrauma357
1680 Subscribers
162 views
Published 15 hours ago

"Since 1953, it has been exclusively a vaccine promoting enterprise, for the benefit of the people who have a commercial interest in vaccines... As long as the financial interest that dictates what product is going to be promoted is the one making the declaration of the pandemic, we have no possibility for accountability."

