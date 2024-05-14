Dr. David Martin exposes how—shortly after its inception—the WHO was declared a "criminal racketeering organisation" under U.S. antitrust laws.



"Since 1953, it has been exclusively a vaccine promoting enterprise, for the benefit of the people who have a commercial interest in vaccines... As long as the financial interest that dictates what product is going to be promoted is the one making the declaration of the pandemic, we have no possibility for accountability."

