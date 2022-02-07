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France Yellow Vests rally against COVID vaccine pass in Paris
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30 views • February 07, 2022
Hundreds of yellow vest protesters gathered in Paris on Saturday to demonstrate against the government's COVID-19 restrictions and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.
The protest comes after the French parliament approved a change of the former health pass, converting it into a 'vaccine pass' for those over 16 years old.
Protesters were also demonstrating for economic and fiscal justice, and against pension and unemployment reforms.
A large police presence was deployed to prevent an escalation of the event.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUTfKsBW54s
The protest comes after the French parliament approved a change of the former health pass, converting it into a 'vaccine pass' for those over 16 years old.
Protesters were also demonstrating for economic and fiscal justice, and against pension and unemployment reforms.
A large police presence was deployed to prevent an escalation of the event.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUTfKsBW54s
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