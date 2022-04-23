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False prophet Andy Stanley rejects God’s ten commandments
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126 views • April 23, 2022
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, April 23, 2022.
Andy Stanley is a false prophet in whom there is no light since he is preaching that the law of God, His holy ten commandments no longer needs to be kept by Christians.
Isaiah 8:20; Jeremiah 23:1 and 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 says that there is no light in pastors who do not preach the law of God.
Ecclesiastes 12:13, Psalm 40:8, Psalm 119:142, 151; Matthew 5:17; Matthew 19:17-19; Romans 2:13; Romans 3:31; Romans 7:25; 1 Corinthians 7:19; John 14:15, 21; 1 John 2:3-4; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 14:12; Revelation 22:14 expose the lies and deception of Andy Stanley and many other lawless Protestant preachers who teach that the law of God is no longer valid for Christians today.
Get out of your Babylonian church whose pastors teaches that the law of God is done away with. Flee them. Run away from them in Jesus Christ’s mighty name.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, April 23, 2022.
Andy Stanley is a false prophet in whom there is no light since he is preaching that the law of God, His holy ten commandments no longer needs to be kept by Christians.
Isaiah 8:20; Jeremiah 23:1 and 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 says that there is no light in pastors who do not preach the law of God.
Ecclesiastes 12:13, Psalm 40:8, Psalm 119:142, 151; Matthew 5:17; Matthew 19:17-19; Romans 2:13; Romans 3:31; Romans 7:25; 1 Corinthians 7:19; John 14:15, 21; 1 John 2:3-4; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 14:12; Revelation 22:14 expose the lies and deception of Andy Stanley and many other lawless Protestant preachers who teach that the law of God is no longer valid for Christians today.
Get out of your Babylonian church whose pastors teaches that the law of God is done away with. Flee them. Run away from them in Jesus Christ’s mighty name.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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