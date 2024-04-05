Joseph Sansone & Karen Kingston: Covid War to Usher in Authoritarian Governance & Biorevolution

Dr. Joseph Sansone and Karen Kingston discuss the ongoing biological war. One of the goals is to strip the Western world of its tradition of civil liberties and impose a more collectivist mindset and technocratic-style of authoritarian governance. China is the hub for the synthetic biology industry which needs to get rid of civil rights in order to usher in the gene-editing of humanity and biorevolution which is said to be the future of the 21st century economy. The deep state is the international praetorian guard for the globalists. Joseph Sansone has filed a writ of mandamus in Florida to get the injections off the market.
Show Notes
U.S. Government Report Confirms China Used CV-19 to Exert Power and Acquire Millions of Americans' DNA https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/bombshell-us-government-report-confirms
Joseph Sansone Websites
Mind Matters Substack https://josephsansone.substack.com
Dr. Joseph Sansone X https://twitter.com/PhdSansone
About Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Karen Kingston Websites
Kingston Report Substack https://karenkingston.substack.com
Karen Kingston X https://twitter.com/Kingston_Truth
About Karen Kingston
Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.
