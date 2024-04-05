Joseph Sansone & Karen Kingston: Covid War to Usher in Authoritarian Governance & Biorevolution

Dr. Joseph Sansone and Karen Kingston discuss the ongoing biological war. One of the goals is to strip the Western world of its tradition of civil liberties and impose a more collectivist mindset and technocratic-style of authoritarian governance. China is the hub for the synthetic biology industry which needs to get rid of civil rights in order to usher in the gene-editing of humanity and biorevolution which is said to be the future of the 21st century economy. The deep state is the international praetorian guard for the globalists. Joseph Sansone has filed a writ of mandamus in Florida to get the injections off the market.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics





Show Notes

U.S. Government Report Confirms China Used CV-19 to Exert Power and Acquire Millions of Americans' DNA https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/bombshell-us-government-report-confirms





Joseph Sansone Websites

Mind Matters Substack https://josephsansone.substack.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone X https://twitter.com/PhdSansone





About Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.





Karen Kingston Websites

Kingston Report Substack https://karenkingston.substack.com

Karen Kingston X https://twitter.com/Kingston_Truth





About Karen Kingston

Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)