Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the gas of life, Willie Soon, PhD tells Tucker Carlson

“CO2 [carbon dioxide] is the gas of life,” Wei-Hock “Willie” Soon, PhD tells Tucker Carlson on Jan 9, 2024.
“When you have more CO2, the plant kingdom, the whole ecology, even the oceans [are] going to have more… ability… [more] fish… more everything… more life.”
“That is why [CO2] is called the Gas of Life.”
Willie Soon, PhD is an astrophysicist and a geoscientist in the Solar and Stellar Physics Division at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
The full 48-minute interview is posted here:
https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1744777758507504061
Mirrored - Fat News
