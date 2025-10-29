Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the gas of life, Willie Soon, PhD tells Tucker Carlson

“CO2 [carbon dioxide] is the gas of life,” Wei-Hock “Willie” Soon, PhD tells Tucker Carlson on Jan 9, 2024.

“When you have more CO2, the plant kingdom, the whole ecology, even the oceans [are] going to have more… ability… [more] fish… more everything… more life.”

“That is why [CO2] is called the Gas of Life.”

====

Willie Soon, PhD is an astrophysicist and a geoscientist in the Solar and Stellar Physics Division at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The full 48-minute interview is posted here:

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1744777758507504061

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!