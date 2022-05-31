"A CLOSER LOOK AT REPENTANCE"- PT 2 (HEARTFELT POWERFUL PRAYER AT THE END!!)

A teaching is not like a prophecy. It is SPIRITUAL TOOLS that carefully work on the mind and heart to drill out old information and put new information in. This means you must set aside TIME to really listen.



Ask the Holy Spirit to help you ABSORB this, or I guarantee it will go in one ear and out the other. Jesus said as soon as the sower drops the seed (The word), the birds will fly in to scoop it up, the heat will come and scorch it, or it will wither and you won't get any benefit. YOU are therefore responsible to stop the video after every few mins and check that you understand- If I talk about types of sin, if I talk about different steps in repentance- stop and check if you really understand before continuing. Replay as much as you need to.



TEACHING IS CLASS: CONCEPTS come up and you have to make sure you understand and absorb each piece. These videos are different and longer, but useful to whoever needs to TRULY BREAK UP WITH SIN and start a new journey to really being a saved child of God. This is no time to be a false, "Jesus loves me that's all that matters" benchwarmer. If I can tell the difference... so can He. Make sure you're the real deal. God bless.



- Celestial 🕊🙏🏽 🌺



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WATCH THIS VIDEO TIL THE END. SET TIME ASIDE FOR IT. THE PRAYER AT THE END IS WORTH IT, IT'S MORE EFFECTIVE WHEN YOU'VE HEARD AND UNDERSTOOD THE MESSAGE. REACH THE END, IT'S WORTH IT.



A teaching is not like a prophecy. It is SPIRITUAL TOOLS that carefully work on the mind and heart to drill out old information and put new information in. This means you must set aside TIME to really listen.



Ask the Holy Spirit to help you ABSORB this, or I guarantee it will go in one ear and out the other. Jesus said as soon as the sower drops the seed (The word), the birds will fly in to scoop it up, the heat will come and scorch it, or it will wither and you won't get any benefit. YOU are therefore responsible to stop the video after every few mins and check that you understand- If I talk about types of sin, if I talk about different steps in repentance- stop and check if you really understand before continuing. Replay as much as you need to.



TEACHING IS LIKE CLASS: CONCEPTS come up and you have to make sure you understand and absorb each piece. These videos are different and longer, but useful to whoever needs to TRULY BREAK UP WITH SIN and start a new journey to really being a saved child of God. This is no time to be a lukewarm "Jesus loves me that's all that matters!" benchwarmer. If I can tell the difference... so can He. Make sure you're the real deal. God bless.



- Celestial 🕊🙏🏽 🌺