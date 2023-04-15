https://gettr.com/post/p2ehw9qdf2d

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #MIKECRISPI #takedowntheccp

Ava提到郭文贵对于中共病毒的警告都被证明是准确的，中共早就准备当全世界开始推动病毒溯源时，中共会通过攻打台湾转移全世界的视线。

Ava mentioned that Miles' warnings about the CCP virus have been proven to be accurate. The CCP has long prepared that when the world starts to look into the origin of the virus, the CCP will divert the attention of the world by attacking Taiwan.





