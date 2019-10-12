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What's On My Minds 12-10-19
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4 views • December 11, 2019
Today I share news stories of garbage human beings. From people who defecate into a bucket and pour it on other people, to a bride that tried to scam a company out of $20,000 and failed. I share a couple news stories of pedos (one of which used Snapchat) and one story of international online pedophilia and the freaks that watch it on pay-per-view. I also share examples of the transgender and LGBT chaos, armed Americans protecting their family, an American town standing up for their Constitutional rights, a couple updates to previous news stories, and a Florida woman using a Christmas tree as a weapon.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator Daddy's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator Daddy's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
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