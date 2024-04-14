Create New Account
The Settlers Finally know the Same sort of Terror they have so Gleefully Inflicted on the Palestinian People for 75 Years
The settlers finally know the same sort of terror they have so gleefully inflicted on the Palestinian people for 75 years. We can only hope for more to come.

Israeli officials claim that Iran launched 185 drones, 36 cruise missiles, and 110 surface-to-surface missiles towards Israel, as reported by the New York Times.

The damage to Israel was initially described as "relatively limited," given the scale of Iran's attack, according to the New York Times, citing US officials. ???


