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PCR testing German Judges "Sensational" Rulings
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220 views • April 20, 2021
UK Column News - 14th April 2021
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
A wave of cases are coming through Dutch and German courts and there is no expert evidence for PCR testing. Courts are being persuaded there is no valid creditable evidence to support the accuracy of the tests including lateral testing. Not fit for purpose. Similar is applying to social distancing and mask wearing. No credible witness evidence to support there is any prevention of the spread of infection.
2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3thPAy5
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/featured
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
A wave of cases are coming through Dutch and German courts and there is no expert evidence for PCR testing. Courts are being persuaded there is no valid creditable evidence to support the accuracy of the tests including lateral testing. Not fit for purpose. Similar is applying to social distancing and mask wearing. No credible witness evidence to support there is any prevention of the spread of infection.
2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3thPAy5
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/featured
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