© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Call-In Special: Puppet Presidents, Fake News, And World War III
Follow
4
Share
Report
340 views • February 26, 2022
Detective Owen Shroyer is on the case of who gave Putin the leverage he needed to invade Ukraine. The answer was obvious. None other than Joe Biden. Owen lays it all out, how Biden sanctioned the United States oil supply, gave Putin control of the oil supply, and now cannot act against Putin because of it. It’s the Veterans Call in Show, so Owen takes calls from Veterans on this issue and others. Other news includes the CDC and CNN commentators admitting the masks were ineffective and hurt children, so they plan on lifting mask mandates.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.