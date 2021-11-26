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SAJID JAVID INTRODUCES BRITS TO THE NEW BOTSWANA VARIANT !! WARNS THIS "STRAIN" IS WORST ONE YET 🤡
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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320 views • November 26, 2021
This Fucking Shit-Show Rolls on and as Expected the "New" Botswana Variant Will Need a New Set of Vaccines as the Current Crop Are Only 40% Effective Against This Strain Which Is the Worst One Yet. You Really Cant Make This Shit Up Anymore.. Its Beyond Fucking Madness at This Point.

'Our scientists are deeply concerned': Sajid Javid sounds alarm over new 'worst-ever' super-mutant Covid variant that will make vaccines at least 40 per cent 'less effective' as flights are BANNED from South Africa and five other African countries
UK Health Security Agency said B.1.1.529 has more than 30 mutations — most ever recorded in a variant
Combination of strains suggest it could be more vaccine resistant and transmissible than any version before
Caused an 'exponential' rise in cases in South Africa, already spread to three countries – including Hong Kong.
Sajid Javid tonight sounded the alarm over a new 'worst-ever' super-mutant Covid variant that will make vaccines at least 40 per cent less effective - forcing flights to be banned from South Africa and five other countries. Experts explained earlier how the B.1.1.529 variant has more than 30 mutations – the most ever recorded in a variant and twice as many as Delta – that suggest it could be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any version before it. The variant - which could be named 'Nu' by the World Health Organization in the coming days - has caused an 'exponential' rise in infections in South Africa and has already spread to three countries – including Hong Kong and Botswana, where it is believed to have emerged.

: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10229159/South-Africa-new-red-travel-list-early-TOMORROW-fears-mutant-strain.html

: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/index.html

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