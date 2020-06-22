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This TRUTH is TERRIFYING (Do not Fear!)
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65 views • June 22, 2020
This documentary exposes 5g, vaccines, aborted fetal cells. Must watch! Share with your family and friends! Here are some links i found related to this video
http://www.bpnews.net/51424/inside-fdas-research-with-aborted-baby-body-parts
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/abortion-doctor-admits-sold-baby-parts-often-came-from-babies-born-alive
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/8367760/aborted-baby-body-parts-sewn-mice-experiments-us-labs/
https://www.lifenews.com/2018/12/04/planned-parenthood-caught-selling-aborted-baby-parts-makes-over-100-million-doing-abortions/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2015/07/14/heres-the-company-that-buys-aborted-body-parts-from-planned-parenthood/
https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/07/fda-aborted-baby-parts-mice/
http://www.bpnews.net/51424/inside-fdas-research-with-aborted-baby-body-parts
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/abortion-doctor-admits-sold-baby-parts-often-came-from-babies-born-alive
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/8367760/aborted-baby-body-parts-sewn-mice-experiments-us-labs/
https://www.lifenews.com/2018/12/04/planned-parenthood-caught-selling-aborted-baby-parts-makes-over-100-million-doing-abortions/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2015/07/14/heres-the-company-that-buys-aborted-body-parts-from-planned-parenthood/
https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/07/fda-aborted-baby-parts-mice/
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