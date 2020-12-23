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CAUGHT - Surveillance Footage Shows Georgia Poll Worker Scanning the Same Batch of Ballots Several Times
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74 views • December 23, 2020
Short videos shows what occurred after the Fulton County, Georgia voting center stopped counting votes, then sent poll workers home. The video shows the poll workers who were left behind begin to pull out boxes of ballots hidden under a table and began to scan the new batches of ballots multiple times. This process went on until after 1am.
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