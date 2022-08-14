Ex-CIA Covert Intelligence Officer Andrew Bustamante on the Ukrainian Crisis - Lex Fridman

In my assessment Vladimir Putin is wining, Russia is wining. They're winning in Ukraine, but they're also winning in the battle of influence against the West. They're winning in the face of economic sanctions. They're winning!





Zelensky and Ukrainians shocked American intelligence, which miscalculated. The whole world miscalculated.





Let's not forget there's no support (western support to Ukraine - ed.), there's nothing other than the lend-lease act, which is putting Ukraine in massive debt right now to the West. This is the only form of support they receive from NATO or the US.





🗯Russia will capture the south of Ukraine, starting from Mariupol and ending with Odessa and up to Moldova. I believe that all this will happen before autumn, before winter hits Europe.

We are a democracy, but we are also a capitalist world.

This is only a portion of the interview on Lex Clips on YT.



