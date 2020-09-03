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Tim Ballard: NYT made world less safe for kids by ‘sympathizing’ with predators
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30 views • September 03, 2020
Tim Ballard, founder and president of Operation Underground Railroad condemns New York Times Magazine's latest piece criticizing online sting operations in child predator cases. #FoxNews
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