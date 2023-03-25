Judy Carroll and Jacquelin Smith were E.T. Siblings – Part 3 of 3

Part 3 of 3. Brian starts off asking about Suzy Hansen’s report about the three waves of souls coming into the world.

We discuss the idea of depopulation and how to talk about the alien agenda without fear or anger.

35:00 More stories as past life E.T. siblings.

49:00 Brian asks them what they think about gradual UFO Disclosure.

52:00 Rolf asks about free will and crop circles.

1:05:00 Rolf asks what would the government disclose if they did give us UFO Disclosure?

Jacquelin Smith, B.A., C.HT., has a website at www.jacquelinsmith.com and she is an internationally known star being and animal communicator, light linguist and author. She’s been communicating with star beings, interdimensional beings, and animals since early childhood. She communicates with a wide variety of star races, including Tall White Zeta Masters, Mantis beings, Arcturians, Sirians, Zetas, Venusians, Celestials, and many other races.

Jacquelin also has a YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@jacquelinsmith6272 where people can listen to her speak different star languages as well as listen to her talk about light languages, as well as talk about her experiences as a hybrid and animal communicator. There are also light language audios available on her site that people can listen to for free. She has had many articles published in magazines and has been interviewed for a number of books. Jacquelin has done hundreds of radio and online interviews internationally. Check out her services at www.jacquelinsmith.com

Judy’s website is www.ufogreyinfo.com

Facebook page – The Zeta Message.

YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/user/TheZetaMessage

Judy Carroll was born in Queensland, Australia in 1952. Full awakening to her connection with the ETs came in 1983 at age 30, with a daytime encounter during which several Greys appeared to her in full daylight and she recognized them as “family.” She was given a massive download of information and advice regarding the mission being carried out on Earth, the part she was to play in it, and further studies she needed in order to undertake this role to the best of her ability.

Thank you to Fred for video editing.

Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/

https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

MP3 audios at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.