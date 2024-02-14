Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for February 10, 2024

Quo Vadis





My blessed children, thank you for listening to my call in your heart and thank you for bending your knees in prayer.





Children, I ask you to pray also for your enemies and even more for those who hate you; put them in the hands of Jesus.





Many will be the graces that will come down. . .





Do you remember Stephen and Saul?





Children, the Word of God is One and it will be forever!





When the Word of God is manipulated, then be obedient only to God without delay.





Children, I never leave you alone! Always be united and be strong in prayer, otherwise you could not bear on your own what will have to come: pain and persecution.





Open your hearts, so that conversion can enter your life.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, amen.





The following commentary comes from Gisella Cardia:





Our Lady in this message mentions two great saints of our Faith: Stephen and Saul (Paul).





As we will all remember, Stephen preached the Word of the Lord with love.





He was accused by false witnesses of uttering 'blasphemous expressions against God' and of speaking against 'this holy place and against the law'.





For this reason, his death was decided.





Among those who deliberated his stoning, there was a young man named Saul, a great persecutor of Christians.





Two important facts should be highlighted:





1) The cloak that Stephen was wearing was laid at Saul's feet;





2) Stephen while being stoned, begged the Lord not to impute this sin to them.





We can say that that cloak will “cover and prepare” the spirit of Saul, until the moment of the full manifestation of Jesus on the way to Damascus, where he will fall from the “horse of his self and his pride” the persecutor Saul.





From that moment as a great persecutor of Christians, Saul, with the new investiture of the name of Paul, will become great “persecutor of the pagans” not to put them to death, but to make them “die to the life of sin” and then to make them reborn to the true Life that proposed the message of Jesus.





Finally, the forgiveness begged by Stephen to his tormentors is very significant.





So we too every day, we learn to pray for the people who persecute us and for their conversion.





This is why Our Lady asked us 'to pray for our enemies and even more for those who hate us, putting them all in the hands of Jesus'.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia began in 2016 following her visit to Medjugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





