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BREAKING: GRAPHENE OXIDE + 5G = COVID-1984 (EXPLAINED BY LA QUINTA COLUMNA) SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!
ORWELL CITY
ORWELL CITY
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331 views • July 04, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-5G-COVID-19.html

The biostatistician and founder of La Quinta Columna Ricardo Delgado hasn't stopped giving interviews today.

A few hours ago, on the Twitch channel La Caja de Pandora, he has made a summary of all the research he has carried out together with Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team from the University of Almería.

Since many people still seem to have doubts about how graphene oxide causes COVID-19, Ricardo has explained it once again, briefly and simply for everyone to understand, since apparently it is not clear to everyone what 5G technology has to do in all this.

Orwell City offers the selected excerpt and has translated and subtitled it into English, as it has been doing lately. Share this video on social networks, make it go viral because this is about saving lives. For real.

If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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5gtranshumanismexperimental vaccinesgraphenemagnetgatela quinta columnagraphene oxideorwell city
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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