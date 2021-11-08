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Shedding Some Light on Dairy and Why it May Be Affecting You!
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14 views • November 08, 2021
“Some people claim that dairy is white poison while others say it’s liquid gold.” Dr. Josh Axe. The truth is dairy can be either very healthy or very unhealthy depending on a few factors. Come join me in this teaching that may shed some light on why dairy may be affecting you in a negative way.
PDF Download:
https://reginasanchez.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/DiaryConcerns.pdf
PDF Download:
https://reginasanchez.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/DiaryConcerns.pdf
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