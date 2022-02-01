X22 REPORT - MSM is Dead, Failure to Control, the Tide Has Turned, Ready Offensive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MSM Is Dead, Failure To Control, The Tide Has Turned, Ready Offensive
The [DS] is trapped in everything they were trying to do to Trump. It has all turned on them and the people are awake. The trucker protests is so large that JT is panicking. The MSM is now dead, they have lost the narrative and they do not control the masses anymore, the tide has turned. The offensive is ready. The [DS] is preparing to create chaos and they are building the narrative, they world will not listen, the people are silent no more.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Prepare Today
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com