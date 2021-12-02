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Barter and Exchange Economy overview - consider where you fit in it
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10 views • December 02, 2021
The banksters would have you move from the paper money they create out of thin air to e-currency where they pass around, create, destroy, allocate every bit of exchange with their computers. Don't go there. It is absolute slavery.
Trade, barter and exchange locally with real humans, tradesmen, producers in your community. This is the only answer for free men.
I give an overview of how that works in this video.
Trade, barter and exchange locally with real humans, tradesmen, producers in your community. This is the only answer for free men.
I give an overview of how that works in this video.
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