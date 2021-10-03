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The Rapture is at the LAST Trumpet
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102 views • October 03, 2021
There's a lot of debate about the rapture. But when you really sit down and study the verses related to it, you'll see how clear it is that the rapture is at the last Trumpet. The rapture is at the end of the tribulation, and the 7 trumpets of the revelation are the Tribulation.
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