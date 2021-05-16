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Eric Clapton After Covid Vaxx .. ‘I should never have gone near the needle’
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1000 views • May 16, 2021
Producer Robin Monotti Graziadei today forwarded a message he received from singer Eric Clapton in which Clapton reports adverse reactions he suffered after submitting to the shot, regrets having undergone the procedure, and asks, “where have all the rebels gone?”
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