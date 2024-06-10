Canada Can’t Afford Corporate Subsidies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Darwin, Chair of CHP Canada’s Economics and Finance Department, talks about the economic harm of corporate subsidies . . . sometimes referred to as “corporate welfare”—why they are bad for Canada and why they fail to create the good jobs and the environment for growth that politicians often promise.
You can read David’s communique on this topic at: https://www.chp.ca/commentary/corporate-subsidies-unwarranted?utm_source=Brighteon&utm_medium=VideoPromo&utm_campaign=CorporateSubsidies
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/