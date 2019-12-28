© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Η μεγαλύτερη ληστεία όλων των εποχών! The greatest rip-off of all times !
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • December 28, 2019
Η ερμηνεία της μεγαλύτερης ληστείας που συνέβη ποτέ μέσα σε λίγα λεπτά. Η αφύπνιση μας, ο τρόμος τους! Σημείωση : Δεν γνωρίζουμε το ιδεολογικό υπόβαθρο του ομιλητή βλέπουμε όμως οτι σιγά σιγά και σε άλλες χώρες αρχίζουν και προσπαθούν να καταλάβουν τι συμβαίνει, εμείς όμως γνωρίζουμε ποιός είναι ο εχθρός. We do not own the rights of this video and we don't know the ideological background of the creator but since it tells the truth, we feel it should be brought out widely to the public. See owner credits at the end of the clip.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.