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MrTruthBomb: Trump Vs Big Pharma (Vax) - And what about Trump's support to 5G? [24.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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260 views • August 26, 2021
Note: Yeah lets see what happens MrTruthBomb, I trust no politicians, just my long-time personal experience here in Denmark - Trump also was pro 5G, have said it publicly on TV several times, are you also pro 5G MrTruthBomb ?

- msjrwidow, 9 hours ago: "Not 1 person got the vax because DJT said so" is a lie! and how can you even claim that. I personally know many Republicans who 'did; it because he said it was 'safe and effective' 'a beautiful shot' and his daughter got her saline on TV!!!! You are delusional and I cannot believe what I am hearing from your mouth. I would rather go down fighting for my freedom than being held down by some goons and forced to get pierced by their poison...I am unsubscribing from you.

- Princemike, 1 day ago: Just one little wrinkle. The FDA fully approved the Pfizer jab. Time is running out.

- Ladyngnr72, 1 day ago: Well the FDA fully approved the Pfizer jab yesterday. Now what??? Now the jab can be mandated.

- It's all changed now; The FDA just gave the Pfizer jab full approval and the Pentagon mandates the jab for ALL military. This is the telling point folks. It's now or never...

from Plandemic/Scamdemic 2- ENDGAME
MrTruthBomb2 Published August 24, 2021
1,981 Views
https://rumble.com/vllycx-trump-vs-big-pharma-vax-from-the-film-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-.html
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