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MrTruthBomb: Trump Vs Big Pharma (Vax) - And what about Trump's support to 5G? [24.08.2021]
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260 views • August 26, 2021
Note: Yeah lets see what happens MrTruthBomb, I trust no politicians, just my long-time personal experience here in Denmark - Trump also was pro 5G, have said it publicly on TV several times, are you also pro 5G MrTruthBomb ?
- msjrwidow, 9 hours ago: "Not 1 person got the vax because DJT said so" is a lie! and how can you even claim that. I personally know many Republicans who 'did; it because he said it was 'safe and effective' 'a beautiful shot' and his daughter got her saline on TV!!!! You are delusional and I cannot believe what I am hearing from your mouth. I would rather go down fighting for my freedom than being held down by some goons and forced to get pierced by their poison...I am unsubscribing from you.
- Princemike, 1 day ago: Just one little wrinkle. The FDA fully approved the Pfizer jab. Time is running out.
- Ladyngnr72, 1 day ago: Well the FDA fully approved the Pfizer jab yesterday. Now what??? Now the jab can be mandated.
- It's all changed now; The FDA just gave the Pfizer jab full approval and the Pentagon mandates the jab for ALL military. This is the telling point folks. It's now or never...
from Plandemic/Scamdemic 2- ENDGAME
MrTruthBomb2 Published August 24, 2021
1,981 Views
https://rumble.com/vllycx-trump-vs-big-pharma-vax-from-the-film-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-.html
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- msjrwidow, 9 hours ago: "Not 1 person got the vax because DJT said so" is a lie! and how can you even claim that. I personally know many Republicans who 'did; it because he said it was 'safe and effective' 'a beautiful shot' and his daughter got her saline on TV!!!! You are delusional and I cannot believe what I am hearing from your mouth. I would rather go down fighting for my freedom than being held down by some goons and forced to get pierced by their poison...I am unsubscribing from you.
- Princemike, 1 day ago: Just one little wrinkle. The FDA fully approved the Pfizer jab. Time is running out.
- Ladyngnr72, 1 day ago: Well the FDA fully approved the Pfizer jab yesterday. Now what??? Now the jab can be mandated.
- It's all changed now; The FDA just gave the Pfizer jab full approval and the Pentagon mandates the jab for ALL military. This is the telling point folks. It's now or never...
from Plandemic/Scamdemic 2- ENDGAME
MrTruthBomb2 Published August 24, 2021
1,981 Views
https://rumble.com/vllycx-trump-vs-big-pharma-vax-from-the-film-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-.html
https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
Rumble : https://rumble.com/vljxdf-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
Telegram : https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/59
UGETube : (HD) https://ugetube.com/watch/plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb_H9POgfd5PjaY5FG.html
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
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MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download.
MrTruthBomb is on:
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
Telegram: https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
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