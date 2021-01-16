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Water Fasting With Specific Supplements, Achieves Superior Healing To Pure Water Fasting Alone
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154 views • January 16, 2021
From 1976 to 2021, I have done approximately 21, 7 to 10 juice fasts, with intestinal cleansing. Circumstances never permitted me to do a water fast for longer than 3.5 days. Recently I was introduced to the idea of a a water fast, while taking specific supplements. Also, recently I did this supplemented water fast for 3.5 days. The fast was much easier to do and I made more progress at improving my hyperthyroid symptoms. An injury in my low back that had been with me for two months also healed up on the fast. A correctly supplemented water fast produces superior results compared to a water fast alone.
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