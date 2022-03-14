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True Christians Will Know When the Return Of Jesus is Near
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122 views • March 14, 2022
Short video showing the proof that true Christians will know when the return of Jesus is near.
Click the link to watch a longer video on the subject called "70 Weeks Prophecy Explained": https://bit.ly/3CE0SCu
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click the link to watch a longer video on the subject called "70 Weeks Prophecy Explained": https://bit.ly/3CE0SCu
For inquiries email [email protected]
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