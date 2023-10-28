🚨The Biden family's schemes are Money Laundering 101 | Rep. James Comer

🚨 Rep. James Comer: The Biden family's schemes are Money Laundering 101.
The Bidens intentionally engaged in complicated financial transactions to hide the source of the money they received and avoid scrutiny.
GOP Oversight is continuing to trace the money and will expose the truth.
@NEWSMAX
@RepJamesComer
https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1718019462148825500?s=20
