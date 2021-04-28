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Thoughts on the upcoming SCOTUS 2A hearing
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50 views • April 28, 2021
I have the 10th A inverted, shit happens but it's close enough for govt cheese. The 2nd A is clear on it being above both state and federal jurisdiction.
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Thx for liking watching and sharing.
Be the Big 3 my friends
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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