King County WA (Most Vaxxed County) Peer Reviewed Study. 1,236% Increase in Heart Attack Deaths

Published by: Journal of Emergency Medicine: Open Access
Title: Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington
Conclusion: The data from King County, WA, suggests a significant ecological and temporal association between excess cardiopulmonary arrest
mortality and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which resulted in high vaccination rates.
Authors: Nicolas Hulscher, Michael J. Cook, Raphael B. Stricker and Peter A. McCullough
Link: https://www.opastpublishers.com/open-access-articles/excess-cardiopulmonary-arrest-and-mortality-after-covid19-vaccination-in-king-county-washington.pdf