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Electronic component found in AstraZeneca vaccine
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765 views • August 25, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/diode.html
Chilean Theologian, Philosopher and Connectivity and Networking Engineer Christopher Montenegro comments on the finding made in AstraZeneca vials being analyzed in Chile. It is not only graphene oxide, but also a nanodiode. This is the trashumahist agenda.
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Chilean Theologian, Philosopher and Connectivity and Networking Engineer Christopher Montenegro comments on the finding made in AstraZeneca vials being analyzed in Chile. It is not only graphene oxide, but also a nanodiode. This is the trashumahist agenda.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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