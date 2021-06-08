Mark Levin: The WITCH HUNT Political Agenda Against Donald Trump

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Mark Levin's opening monologue on Life, Liberty and Levin, June 6.
“And yet for one man in this country, Donald Trump, it doesn't seem to matter. Does he have a right to counsel? Doesn't his counsel have a right to attorney-client privilege? Attorney work product confidentiality? All which in the end is protecting the client? In this case, Donald Trump."