© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
122) Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated Study (Dr. Paul Thomas & Dr. James Lyons-Weiler)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • December 20, 2020
Full credits to Spiro Skouras's channel. This is a summary of the recent 'Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated' Study:
Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated: The Study The CDC Refused To Do -- Interview with Dr. Weiler | 13/12/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCyn-Ufjqoo
Dr. Paul Thomas Targeted By Medical Board & Media After Landmark Vaccine Study - Interview | 09/12/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCkOv7pVVEI
Dr. Weiler, a research scientist and co-author of the study, he breaks down the data from the study which indicates children who were vaccinated showed a higher rate of medical office visits and experienced an elevated rate of medical symptoms ranging from Asthma and behavioral issues, to ADHD and Anemia.
Shortly after the vaccinated versus unvaccinated study was published, five days in fact. The Oregon State Medical Board held an emergency meeting declaring that Dr. Paul was an immediate threat to his patients and the public and suspended his medical license. In this must see interview, Dr. Paul addresses the accusations leveled against himself and his practice, in addition to breaking down in detail, the studies findings. Dr. Paul also weighs in on the CDC recommended vaccine schedule and the experimental Covid vaccine.
VACCINATED vs UNVACCINATED STUDY PDF:
Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination: https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.107/7mw.a02.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/ijerph-17-08674.pdf
Articles about:
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/dr-paul-thomas-targeted-by-medical-board-media-after-landmark-vaccine-study-interview.html
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-the-study-the-cdc-refused-to-do-interview-with-dr-weiler.html
Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated: The Study The CDC Refused To Do -- Interview with Dr. Weiler | 13/12/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCyn-Ufjqoo
Dr. Paul Thomas Targeted By Medical Board & Media After Landmark Vaccine Study - Interview | 09/12/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCkOv7pVVEI
Dr. Weiler, a research scientist and co-author of the study, he breaks down the data from the study which indicates children who were vaccinated showed a higher rate of medical office visits and experienced an elevated rate of medical symptoms ranging from Asthma and behavioral issues, to ADHD and Anemia.
Shortly after the vaccinated versus unvaccinated study was published, five days in fact. The Oregon State Medical Board held an emergency meeting declaring that Dr. Paul was an immediate threat to his patients and the public and suspended his medical license. In this must see interview, Dr. Paul addresses the accusations leveled against himself and his practice, in addition to breaking down in detail, the studies findings. Dr. Paul also weighs in on the CDC recommended vaccine schedule and the experimental Covid vaccine.
VACCINATED vs UNVACCINATED STUDY PDF:
Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination: https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.107/7mw.a02.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/ijerph-17-08674.pdf
Articles about:
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/dr-paul-thomas-targeted-by-medical-board-media-after-landmark-vaccine-study-interview.html
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-the-study-the-cdc-refused-to-do-interview-with-dr-weiler.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.