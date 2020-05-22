© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Censored for talking about Bill Gates and Bohemian Grove
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • May 22, 2020
While talking about Bill Gates on Facebook Live I was suddenly cut off. Was I censored? Who knows? But over the last few weeks my material has been. My book Trumpet Blast Warning was pulled from Facebook, a recent video in which I discussed Bill Gates and WHO was denied on YouTube and my Brighteon links removed from Facebook. Whether a glitch or not, Chinese style censorship of the internet is now fully underway.
Here's the moment!
Here's the moment!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.