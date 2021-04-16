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The Truth About Vaccines - Incredible Admission
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423 views • April 16, 2021
12 Apr 2021
The US government and others continue to suppress any and all information that proves many vaccines are ineffective and potentially harmful.
Watch the above video containing actual mainstream media reports with admissions that vaccines that cause cancers, adverse reactions and are more harmful than the diseases they supposedly suppress.
The US government and others continue to suppress any and all information that proves many vaccines are ineffective and potentially harmful.
Watch the above video containing actual mainstream media reports with admissions that vaccines that cause cancers, adverse reactions and are more harmful than the diseases they supposedly suppress.
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