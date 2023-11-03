Attacks Imminent - 80K U.S. Enemies Ready in Sleeper Cells w/ JJ Carrell









Former Border Patrol Agent, JJ Carrell, joins the program to discuss the serious situation that has developed due to the incredible malfeasance at the border. He explains that over 80K special interest military aged men and woman from countries and organizations not friendly with the U.S. has entered the country. He claims that the handling of special interest immigrants changed under Biden. Never before in the U.S. did we allow anyone thru the border with this status. Now they are here in droves. You can follow JJ Carrell on his website at https://www.jjcarrell.com/





