BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Electromotive Force - A Straturday Improvisation
Sketch and Jam
Sketch and Jam
11 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • March 07, 2021
Here is an improvisation that started out on my G&L ASAT with drop d tuning. I wanted to see if a telecaster style guitar could chug with heavy distortion. It did pretty good in the mid range but I had to add some heavy bass on my musicman to give it more of the chug sound. Initially I had planned for this to be a #teletuesday​ jam but ran out of time. So later I added three lead tracks on my stratocaster style guitars for #straturday​. The first strat track is my home-made partsocaster with some atmospheric delay and reverb effects on it. The second track is my stratocaster plus guitar with more of a chorus vibrato effect on it. The final track is my G&L Comanche with some dotted eigth delay on it with some shimmering reverb.

As I was dealing with the high gain on the guitars I was reminded of the electromotive force and how emf radiation bleeds into the magnets of guitars. I had to isolate the static frequency in adobe audition and noise print it and remove it from the telecaster track to get rid of the annoying buzz sound from the pickups.

Thanks for listening and happy #straturday​ :-)
Keywords
emfmusicguitarbassdrumsstratocaster
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill Gates Warns of &#8220;Grim&#8221; Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Bill Gates Warns of “Grim” Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Chase Codewell
Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Chase Codewell
EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

Edison Reed
Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Lance D Johnson
Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Douglas Harrington
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy